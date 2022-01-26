Crust 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.41 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Crust has traded flat against the dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can now be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008310 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00058367 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008083 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.15 or 0.00365250 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crust Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.