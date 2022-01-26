Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Down 5.4%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) shares fell 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.43 and last traded at $40.43. 16,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 621,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.73.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYRX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital raised Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $5,169,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 630,500 shares of company stock worth $47,420,798. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

