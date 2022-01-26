CRYPTO20 Hits Market Cap of $134.10 Million (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CRYPTO20 coin can currently be purchased for $3.35 or 0.00008795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CRYPTO20 has a market cap of $134.10 million and $14,921.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CRYPTO20 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00041718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006260 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Coin Profile

CRYPTO20 is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,934 coins. CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com . The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

CRYPTO20 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CRYPTO20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CRYPTO20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.