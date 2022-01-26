CryptoEnergy (CNRG) Trading Up 4% Over Last Week

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. CryptoEnergy has a total market capitalization of $28,825.91 and $1.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoEnergy coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00002753 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoEnergy has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoEnergy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00041254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006110 BTC.

CryptoEnergy Profile

CNRG is a coin. CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700 coins. CryptoEnergy’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_Energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoEnergy’s official website is cryptoenergy.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoEnergy is a unique project that combines investing in oil with investing in crypto. CryptoEnergy will develop a series of oil exploration and extraction activities in a licensed location. In parallel, it will issue a digital asset that will be exchanged for the oil to be produced in the location. “

Buying and Selling CryptoEnergy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEnergy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoEnergy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoEnergy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoEnergy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.