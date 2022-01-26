Cryptonovae Market Cap Reaches $2.37 Million (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $80,631.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded down 25.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00048660 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,373.58 or 0.06601980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00052994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,963.86 or 1.00031299 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00051549 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,140,154 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

