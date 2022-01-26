CryptoSoul Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 26th. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $825,999.59 and approximately $97.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00182472 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00031133 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00078046 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.91 or 0.00387453 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008817 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000462 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

