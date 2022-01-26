CryptoTask (CTASK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28,944.00

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoTask has traded 9% lower against the dollar. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $306,447.93 and approximately $28,944.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00049578 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.47 or 0.06773565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00054188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,054.71 or 0.99740035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00053421 BTC.

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,238,207 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars.

