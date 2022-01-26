CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market capitalization of $1,884.76 and approximately $6.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00020930 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000717 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 116.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Profile

CVCC is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

Buying and Selling CryptoVerificationCoin

