CryptoZoon (ZOON) Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded up 29.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One CryptoZoon coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoZoon has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $6.50 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00050367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.39 or 0.06896958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00055776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,177.71 or 0.99989056 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00050634 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 768,191,443 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

