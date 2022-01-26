CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Shares Up 8.4%

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)’s stock price rose 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.26 and last traded at $32.13. Approximately 8,522 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 526,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.64.

LAW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.82.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.53.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $2,020,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $1,067,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,358,340 shares of company stock valued at $68,030,644.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAW. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco Company Profile (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

