CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.25

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.25 and traded as low as C$16.22. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.44, with a volume of 166,494 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.66, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.71%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

