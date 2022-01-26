CUE Protocol Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $87,983.71 and $392.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.55 or 0.00030075 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00050365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,645.20 or 0.06887184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00055855 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,321.20 or 0.99775282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00050437 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

