Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI) Shares Up 2.1%

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI) shares shot up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $12.25. 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20.

Cuisine Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CUSI)

Cuisine Solutions, Inc engages in developing, producing, and marketing of chef-created, fully cooked, fully prepared entrees, and sauces. Its activity includes manufacturing and marketing prepared foods to the food service industry. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Sterling, VA.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Cuisine Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuisine Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.