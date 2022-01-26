Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $130.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $91.23 and a 12-month high of $143.94. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.29.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,036 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $10,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.