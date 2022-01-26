CumStar Price Down 7.3% This Week (CUMSTAR)

CumStar (CURRENCY:CUMSTAR) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One CumStar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CumStar has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $820,123.00 worth of CumStar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CumStar has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00049143 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,438.48 or 0.06676822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00054420 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,416.00 or 0.99711127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00052607 BTC.

