Curecoin One Day Volume Reaches $1,279.00 (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Curecoin has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0543 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $1,279.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.43 or 0.00292507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009736 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Curecoin Profile

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,431,856 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Curecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

