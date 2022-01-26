CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to announce ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.37). CuriosityStream posted earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.49). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CuriosityStream.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a negative return on equity of 28.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CURI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CuriosityStream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CuriosityStream by 100.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CuriosityStream by 95.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Signify Wealth purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.87. 23,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,145. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $203.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.48. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CuriosityStream (CURI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.