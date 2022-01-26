CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK) Stock Price Up 2.9%

CurrencyWorks Inc. (NASDAQ:CWRK) shares rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 62,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 136,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42.

About CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK)

CurrencyWorks, Inc engages in the development and operation of financial technology platforms for digital currencies, digital assets, and tokens. It offers Non-Fungible Token (NFT), Security Token, and Payment Token. Its services include strategic planning, project planning, structure development and administration, business plan modeling, technology development support, whitepaper preparation, due diligence reporting, and governance planning and management.

