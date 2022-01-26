Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Position Decreased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,668 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 82,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 17.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,730,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,197 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.97 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average is $50.06.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CUBI shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.