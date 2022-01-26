Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.93% from the company’s previous close.

CUBI has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Shares of CUBI opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $2,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,296. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 494,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after purchasing an additional 77,827 shares in the last quarter. Russell Frank Co raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 325,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 55,140 shares during the period. DIAM Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 40,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 249,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,780,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

