CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 1.25 (LON:CCPG)

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 106.49 ($1.44). The company had a trading volume of 72,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,371. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95.20 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108.50 ($1.46). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 105.20.

In other CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities news, insider Mark R. Tucker acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £2,080 ($2,806.26).

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

