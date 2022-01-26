CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPE) to Issue €0.01 Dividend

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CCPE stock traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 0.98 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,736. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.97. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a one year low of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Company Profile

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

