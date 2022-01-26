CVCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,987.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, CVCoin has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $958,856.47 and approximately $2,987.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0774 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00048818 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.91 or 0.06629114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,910.35 or 0.99691095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00051992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00050875 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

