CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,869 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.75% of CVR Partners worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the second quarter worth about $296,000. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVR Partners stock opened at $99.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.93. CVR Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $110.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2,489.25 and a beta of 1.81.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $6.70. The firm had revenue of $144.72 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.05%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $2.93 per share. This represents a $11.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is presently 29,300.00%.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

