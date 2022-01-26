CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 622 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,925 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.36.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $515.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $245.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $588.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $615.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,308 shares of company stock worth $3,885,362 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

