CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 8,975 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 180.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 139.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after acquiring an additional 112,721 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 210.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $113,766,000 after purchasing an additional 284,360 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 264,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $97,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,031 shares of company stock worth $73,935,261 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $220.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $217.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.47.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

