CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 362.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,871 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.0% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after purchasing an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $40,306.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,115 shares of company stock valued at $127,513,938 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $305.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $330.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.37. The stock has a market cap of $849.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.50 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.00.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

