CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $17.29 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,185 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 13,413 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.4% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 16,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.61. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $220.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

