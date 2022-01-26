CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $6.96 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,303,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 200.1% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.82.

NYSE:LMT opened at $387.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $351.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

