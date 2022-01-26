CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $8.92 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Amundi bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,244,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,491 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $921,202,000 after purchasing an additional 544,711 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $633,065,000 after acquiring an additional 533,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $251.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.06. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

