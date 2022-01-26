CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 688.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,349 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $133.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $84.57 and a 1 year high of $132.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.55.

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $4,041,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 492,883 shares of company stock valued at $59,139,335. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

