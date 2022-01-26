CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,840 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after buying an additional 18,245 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,965,000 after purchasing an additional 62,999 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 196.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 46,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH opened at $80.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $80.43 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.18 and a 200 day moving average of $81.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%.

