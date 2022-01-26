CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 14,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS opened at $345.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.62 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GS shares. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.