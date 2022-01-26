CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 149 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.5% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,988.06, for a total value of $7,470,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,968 shares of company stock worth $417,935,897. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,226.82.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,594.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,809.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,861.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,827.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

