CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 683 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.38.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $161.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $189.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.08 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.