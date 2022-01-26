CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 70,523 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,523 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.3% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,602,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Pfizer by 256.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,104,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,492,000 after buying an additional 794,100 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 20.6% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 58,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 21,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.29. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $296.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

