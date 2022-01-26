CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,641,734,000 after purchasing an additional 152,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,627,617,000 after acquiring an additional 108,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,199,000 after acquiring an additional 94,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,456,000 after acquiring an additional 172,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $482.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $214.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

