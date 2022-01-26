CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.2% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM opened at $173.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a 1 year low of $168.01 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.34. The company has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.10%.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.79.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

