CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.19. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 39,400 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.86 million and a PE ratio of 90.00.

CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$27.78 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Duncan Tak-Yan Au sold 136,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$27,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,165,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,233,108. Insiders sold 238,000 shares of company stock worth $44,560 in the last three months.

About CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC)

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, and swabbing rigs.

