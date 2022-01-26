CyberMiles (CMT) Trading Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $284,243.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,562.34 or 1.00111831 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00087726 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.69 or 0.00292133 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00028762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009783 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001674 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.