Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Shares Up 2%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) shares shot up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.02. 958,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 551,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The stock has a market cap of $151.57 million and a PE ratio of -4.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93.

Cybin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLXPF)

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

