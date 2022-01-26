Cyclone Protocol Trading Down 30.1% This Week (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $3.34 million and $69,328.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $136.25 or 0.00366834 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008559 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00058665 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007993 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 71.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 24,485 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.