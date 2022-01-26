Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.25. Cyren shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 1,060,911 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33.

Get Cyren alerts:

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 104.30% and a negative net margin of 63.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cyren by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Cyren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cyren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cyren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cyren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.