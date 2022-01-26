D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases 939 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,617 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.6% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after buying an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Microsoft by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after buying an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after buying an additional 9,387,405 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $288.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $224.26 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.46.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

