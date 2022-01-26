D.R. Horton (DHI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect D.R. Horton to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of DHI stock opened at $89.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.27.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.