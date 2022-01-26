DA Davidson Comments on 1st Source Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for 1st Source in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.67.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.12. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $38.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 26.90%.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.14 per share, for a total transaction of $94,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 3,058.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 39.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

