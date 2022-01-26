Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Fort L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

Fort L.P. decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.07.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.40. 84,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,651,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.84. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

