Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.13). Danimer Scientific posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Danimer Scientific.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 102.95%. The business had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DNMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE:DNMR opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.62. Danimer Scientific has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $66.30. The company has a market cap of $487.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of -0.52.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $155,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $306,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after purchasing an additional 875,763 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,263 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 811,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 567,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 526.8% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 71,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danimer Scientific (DNMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.