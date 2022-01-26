Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Gap Up to $4.86

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.86, but opened at $5.16. Danimer Scientific shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 26,196 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The stock has a market cap of $493.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of -0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $88,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,100 over the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 30.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,866,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 13.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,058,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,771,000 after purchasing an additional 703,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 213.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 69.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,555,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,419,000 after purchasing an additional 635,685 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 199.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after purchasing an additional 875,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

About Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.