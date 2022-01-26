DAOstack Market Capitalization Hits $1.72 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $131,171.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,103.24 or 0.99942807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00090381 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00021594 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00030531 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.06 or 0.00443430 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

